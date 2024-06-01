Madison Asset Management LLC Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Microchip Technology by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,346,000 after purchasing an additional 358,986 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 49,271.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 281,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,853. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

