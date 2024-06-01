Madison Asset Management LLC Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 544.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,450. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

