Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.75. 2,501,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,950. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day moving average of $254.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

