Madison Asset Management LLC Has $61.73 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Waters worth $61,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.78.

NYSE WAT traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $308.90. 1,069,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,402. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.45 and a 200-day moving average of $321.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

