Madison Asset Management LLC Has $89.22 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $89,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.29. 6,882,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.55. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

