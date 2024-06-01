Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,199,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAIN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,801,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,279. The firm has a market cap of $688.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

