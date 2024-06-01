Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Floor & Decor worth $74,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,818. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

