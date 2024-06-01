Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,306,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.