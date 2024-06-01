Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,010 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 14,509,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

