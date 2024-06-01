Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,433. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

