Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,575. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

