MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.32.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $992,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540,000 shares of company stock worth $202,767,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $22,181,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

