Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

