Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $93.00 at Guggenheim

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of MRUS opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 47.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merus by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 30.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

