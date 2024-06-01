MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $77.72 or 0.00114786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $441.92 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.4528242 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $20,798,999.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

