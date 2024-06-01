Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $314.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.29. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

