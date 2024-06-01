Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

