Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Down 19.7% in May

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,897,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,274 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 63.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 528,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 204,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 109.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 2.63. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

