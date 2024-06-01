Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.