Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

