Paysign’s (PAYS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PAYS opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Paysign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Paysign will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paysign news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $150,309.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,870,998.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,801,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,553.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $150,309.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,870,998.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 400,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Paysign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Paysign by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

