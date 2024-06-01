Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 19,780,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.