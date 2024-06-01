Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,760 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Qorvo by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 49,612.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 463,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,989,958. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,652. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

