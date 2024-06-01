Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $130.41. 5,333,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

