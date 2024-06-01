Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,805. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

