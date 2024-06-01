Peterson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.90. The stock had a trading volume of 317,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.53 and a 12 month high of $491.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

