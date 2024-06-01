Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,309 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 854.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 296,255 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.30. 4,228,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,031. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

