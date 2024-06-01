Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,978 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,661. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

