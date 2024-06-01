PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,680,000 after buying an additional 567,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

