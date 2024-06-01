PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 905,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 259,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,611. The firm has a market cap of $849.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

