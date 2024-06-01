Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Increased by Analyst

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Genesco in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.29. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

