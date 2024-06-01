Quantum 24-Hour Volume Hits $582.10 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $582.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 99.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $468.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

