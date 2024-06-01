Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Qudian Stock Performance
QD stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Friday. 262,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,007. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 47.30%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
