Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Qudian Stock Performance

QD stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Friday. 262,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,007. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qudian by 89,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qudian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.