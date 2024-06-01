Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Trupanion worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 45.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $225,000.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 365,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

