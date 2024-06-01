Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,683. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

