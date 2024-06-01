Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,182 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 1,918,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

