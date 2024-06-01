Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,947. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

