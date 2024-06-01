Redmond Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 83.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

