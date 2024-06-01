Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,230. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.