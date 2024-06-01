Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Redwire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redwire

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Redwire has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.