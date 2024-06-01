Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 5,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.78.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

