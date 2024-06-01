Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.5 days.
Regis Resources Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of RGRNF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
Regis Resources Company Profile
