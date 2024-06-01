Reviewing Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 19.11% 18.53% 5.44% Global Indemnity Group 6.98% 5.40% 1.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.95 billion 0.98 $258.73 million $3.29 5.24 Global Indemnity Group $528.13 million 0.81 $25.43 million $2.48 12.75

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Global Indemnity Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority. It also provides third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies through brokers/intermediaries. In addition, the company offers property and general liability products distributed using company administered systems, and includes collectibles, digital direct-to-consumer insurance coverage for owners of collections; and VacantExpress, insurance coverage for owners of properties under construction, renovation, vacant, or rented, distributed through wholesale general agents and retail agents. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

