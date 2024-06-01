Reviewing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75 VICI Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.25 $38.71 million $1.99 7.89 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.29 $2.51 billion $2.53 11.34

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 62.74% 13.84% 10.74% VICI Properties 70.13% 10.33% 5.97%

Volatility & Risk

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.