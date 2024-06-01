REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Update

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 134,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,679. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.1613 per share. This represents a $13.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

