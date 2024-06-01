Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,986,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $45.37 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

