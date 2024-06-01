Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of RHI opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Robert Half by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

