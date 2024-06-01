Robert M. Klein Sells 3,059 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

WMS opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

