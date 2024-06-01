Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $146.57 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

