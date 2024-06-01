Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.5 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $146.57 and a 12-month high of $262.00.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
