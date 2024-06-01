Schulz Wealth LTD. Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.1% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of GMAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. 92,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

